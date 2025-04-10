Revamping Retirement: New Rules and Workshops for Retired Government Employees

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has prioritized addressing issues faced by retired employees and harnessing their expertise for nation-building. He emphasized the significance of new pension disbursement rules, tailored to the contemporary needs of both retirees and their surviving family members, during a recent press briefing.

In a bid to leverage the knowledge and experience of retired employees, the government has replaced outdated guidelines with modern regulations. This transition is part of a larger effort to ensure that retirees' contributions continue post-retirement, with the ministry focusing on widespread policy application beyond the national capital.

Singh highlighted the government's utilization of technology, especially face-recognition for digital life certificates, which has simplified post-retirement processes and gained international attention. The ministry also commended Assam for its effective execution of central schemes. More than 300 soon-to-retire officials attended a workshop aimed at aiding smooth retirement transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)