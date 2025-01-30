Left Menu

Squid Game Finale: A Global Phenomenon Bows Out

The popular South Korean drama 'Squid Game' will conclude with its third season on June 27, as confirmed by Netflix. The show, which became a global sensation, contributed significantly to Netflix's subscriber growth. 'Squid Game' joins other shows like 'Stranger Things' and 'Wednesday' in returning this year.

Updated: 30-01-2025 19:32 IST
The much-anticipated return of 'Squid Game' for its third and final season has been announced by Netflix. Set to premiere on June 27, the South Korean drama gained international acclaim in 2021, significantly boosting Netflix's viewership numbers.

This hit series, which depicts a deadly game played to wipe out financial debt, had a momentous impact as it added a record 19 million subscribers to Netflix in one quarter. The last season follows the protagonist Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, in his quest to end the deadly competition.

'Squid Game' is part of a star-studded lineup on Netflix this year, alongside the final installment of 'Stranger Things' and the second season of 'Wednesday'. The platform also unveiled other key projects including Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' and a new series by Tina Fey.

