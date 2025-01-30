Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Families Left Without Death Certificates After Deadly Stampede

Families from West Bengal allege that bodies of their relatives, who died in a Maha Kumbh Mela stampede, were returned without official death certificates. The victims, Basanti Poddar and Urmila Bhuniya, were among the 30 pilgrims killed. Authorities blame mismanagement for the tragedy; seven others remain missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:39 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Families Left Without Death Certificates After Deadly Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic aftermath of the Maha Kumbh Mela stampede, families of two West Bengal victims allege mismanagement, claiming bodies were released without proper death certificates.

The victims, Basanti Poddar and Urmila Bhuniya, perished among 30 pilgrims during the chaotic rush. Residents describe the incident as a logistical nightmare.

Local officials in West Bengal criticize the Uttar Pradesh administration for the lack of security and handling at the event, fueling grievances among the bereaved families, who demand justice and documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025