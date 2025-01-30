Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Families Left Without Death Certificates After Deadly Stampede
Families from West Bengal allege that bodies of their relatives, who died in a Maha Kumbh Mela stampede, were returned without official death certificates. The victims, Basanti Poddar and Urmila Bhuniya, were among the 30 pilgrims killed. Authorities blame mismanagement for the tragedy; seven others remain missing.
In a tragic aftermath of the Maha Kumbh Mela stampede, families of two West Bengal victims allege mismanagement, claiming bodies were released without proper death certificates.
The victims, Basanti Poddar and Urmila Bhuniya, perished among 30 pilgrims during the chaotic rush. Residents describe the incident as a logistical nightmare.
Local officials in West Bengal criticize the Uttar Pradesh administration for the lack of security and handling at the event, fueling grievances among the bereaved families, who demand justice and documentation.
