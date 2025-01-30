Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Families Left Without Death Certificates After Deadly Stampede

In a tragic aftermath of the Maha Kumbh Mela stampede, families of two West Bengal victims allege mismanagement, claiming bodies were released without proper death certificates.

The victims, Basanti Poddar and Urmila Bhuniya, perished among 30 pilgrims during the chaotic rush. Residents describe the incident as a logistical nightmare.

Local officials in West Bengal criticize the Uttar Pradesh administration for the lack of security and handling at the event, fueling grievances among the bereaved families, who demand justice and documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)