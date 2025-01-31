Entertainment Highlights: From Brazil's History to Netflix's Toy Expansion

The latest happenings in the entertainment world span various geographies and themes. 'I'm Still Here,' a film unearthing stories from Brazil's authoritarian history, has piqued public interest in a particular Rio house that embodies the nation's tumultuous past.

In the commercial realm, Netflix is venturing further into toy licensing by collaborating with Jazwares to create a product line based on its renowned series 'Stranger Things.' This partnership is poised to bring fans an array of themed merchandise, marking a significant expansion in Netflix's business strategy.

Meanwhile, the legacy of Marianne Faithfull, a defining voice of the 1960s, comes to a close as she passes away at 78, leaving behind a robust artistic journey. Additionally, movie icon Renee Zellweger rekindles her connection with Bridget Jones at the London premiere, while Netflix's 'Squid Game' teases its audience with a preview of its much-anticipated third season.

