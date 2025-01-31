Kevin Germanier's Showstopping Couture Finale

Kevin Germanier brought his signature flair to the Paris haute couture shows, showcasing a captivating array of bright, figure-hugging dresses adorned with intricate beadwork. His collection closed the spring/summer 2025 fashion week with a burst of color and creativity on Thursday.

Models sauntered down the concrete runway, boots clicking with each step as tassels swung energetically. One standout item featured colored felt pens arranged in a striking pattern, while ruffles injected volume into the knitted dresses. Demonstrating his commitment to sustainability, Germanier fashioned his pieces from second-hand garments and remnants sourced from workshops in nations such as Brazil and India.

"My clientele extends beyond celebrities," Germanier expressed backstage. "It's about women who have a passion for fashion and want to look fabulous even during a casual tea with friends." Known for dressing stars like Taylor Swift, Germanier also designed costumes for the Paris Olympic Games' closing ceremony. The haute couture week opened with luxury brands like Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Chanel, and Valentino.

