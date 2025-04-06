Left Menu

US Revokes Visas Amidst South Sudan's Political Turmoil

The United States, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, revoked visas for South Sudanese passport holders, citing the country's government's exploitation of the U.S. This action is amidst escalating tensions and violence in South Sudan, with concerns of potential civil war resurging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 07:14 IST
The United States has escalated its diplomatic measures against South Sudan by revoking visas for all South Sudanese passport holders, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This move comes as part of accusations that the African nation's government is exploiting American policies.

Rubio emphasized that every country, including South Sudan, must accept the return of its citizens swiftly when requested by another nation. However, he contended that South Sudan's transitional government has been delinquent in adhering to this international expectation.

Amidst burgeoning violence and political tension in the country, with recent alterations in leadership further destabilizing the region, Rubio announced that South Sudanese nationals would face halted issuance of new visas. This decision coincides with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' plea to global leaders to prevent the nation from spiraling into another devastating civil conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

