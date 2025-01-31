Taylor Swift to Shine as Presenter and Nominee at 67th Grammys

Pop sensation Taylor Swift is set to make a significant impact at the 67th Grammy Awards, where she will take to the stage as one of the presenters, according to the ceremony's organizers.

The Recording Academy, however, remained tight-lipped about the specific category Swift will present at the downtown Los Angeles event, which promises a star-studded night.

For the evening's coveted album of the year, Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" is among the nominees, alongside other notable works by Beyonce and Billie Eilish. Furthermore, the Grammys plan to generate funds for those affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

