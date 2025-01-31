Left Menu

Taylor Swift to Shine as Presenter and Nominee at 67th Grammys

Pop superstar Taylor Swift will present a trophy at the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. She is also nominated for six awards, including the night's top prize, album of the year, for "The Tortured Poets Department." The event will raise funds for recent wildfire victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 07:56 IST
Taylor Swift to Shine as Presenter and Nominee at 67th Grammys
Taylor Swift

Pop sensation Taylor Swift is set to make a significant impact at the 67th Grammy Awards, where she will take to the stage as one of the presenters, according to the ceremony's organizers.

The Recording Academy, however, remained tight-lipped about the specific category Swift will present at the downtown Los Angeles event, which promises a star-studded night.

For the evening's coveted album of the year, Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" is among the nominees, alongside other notable works by Beyonce and Billie Eilish. Furthermore, the Grammys plan to generate funds for those affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025