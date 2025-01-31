Left Menu

Taylor Swift Set to Present at 67th Grammy Awards with Historic Album Nominations

Taylor Swift is confirmed to present at the 67th Grammy Awards, where her eleventh album 'The Tortured Poets Department' has six nominations. She could make history with a fifth Album of the Year win. Swift's competition includes Beyonce and Billie Eilish. The awards will take place on February 2, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:07 IST
Singer Taylor Swift (Image source: Instagram @taylorswift). Image Credit: ANI
Globally renowned pop singer Taylor Swift will grace the stage as a presenter at the forthcoming 67th Grammy Awards, according to a Thursday announcement by the Recording Academy, reported Deadline. Although the specific award category she will present remains undisclosed, much anticipation surrounds her appearance.

Adding to the excitement, Swift's eleventh studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' has garnered six Grammy nominations this year. Among the nods, the 'All Too Well' singer is in the running for Album of the Year, a victory that would mark her fifth in this elite category and break her current record.

Swift's formidable competition in the Album of the Year category includes Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter,' Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short and Sweet,' and Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft.' Aside from Album of the Year, Swift is also vying for Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The 2025 Grammy Awards, set for February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth year in a row. Swift recently concluded her massive Eras stadium tour, which spanned over a year and a half globally, setting the stage for yet another memorable year.

The first wave of the show's performers includes industry stars like Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Sabrina Carpenter, and Shakira, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

