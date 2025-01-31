Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Midair Collision Claims Life of Asra Hussain Raza

Asra Hussain Raza, a daughter of Indian immigrants and a Washington, DC-based consultant, was among 67 people killed in a midair collision at Ronald Reagan National Airport. The crash involved an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight. Raza's unexpected death has deeply affected her family and loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:21 IST
In a devastating incident, Asra Hussain Raza, a 26-year-old consultant, was tragically killed in a midair collision involving an Army helicopter and a jetliner at Ronald Reagan National Airport, media reports confirm.

The accident, the deadliest aviation disaster in the U.S. since 2001, involved American Airlines Flight 5342 colliding with the Army helicopter during its approach on Wednesday night.

Raza, known for her dedication and care, was a graduate of Indiana University and had recently married. Her passing leaves a profound void for her family, who are grieving this sudden and heartbreaking loss.

