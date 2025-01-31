Left Menu

John Leguizamo and Benny Safdie Join Nolan's Star-Studded 'The Odyssey'

Actors John Leguizamo and Benny Safdie have joined the cast of 'The Odyssey', Christopher Nolan's latest film adaptation of Homer's epic poem. The star-studded cast also features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and other renowned actors. Scheduled for release in 2026, the film will explore themes of heroism and loyalty.

Renowned actors John Leguizamo and Benny Safdie are set to bring their talents to the big screen in 'The Odyssey', the upcoming film by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan. The movie, a cinematic adaptation of the classic Greek poem by Homer, promises to be a star-studded affair with an impressive cast lineup.

The celebrated ensemble includes notable names such as Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, among others. This project marks Nolan's return to filmmaking after his critically acclaimed 'Oppenheimer', which swept the Oscars in 2023.

Set for a 2026 release, 'The Odyssey' will delve into themes of heroism, loyalty, and the timeless struggle against the divine, staying true to Homer's epic narrative. Produced by Universal Pictures, the film is being crafted under Nolan's Syncopy banner, ensuring a high-caliber cinematic experience.

