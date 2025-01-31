Nykaa Wali Shaadi: A Celebration of Bridal Beauty and Personal Stories

Mumbai, 31st January 2024 - 'Nykaa Wali Shaadi,' produced by Tiger Telly, delves into the transformation of four real brides, underscoring the pivotal role of makeup in modern weddings. Premiering on Jio Cinema, the series showcases Nykaa's commitment to guiding brides toward achieving their dream bridal look, blending tradition with individuality.

The series celebrates each bride's unique journey, from Jagriti Rajulu's resilience after overcoming breast cancer to Seema Priyanka Gowdar's story of strength as a decorated army officer. Maiti Shahani Kapoor's multicultural wedding and Avantika Chhabria's testimony to love's serendipity highlight diverse narratives of beauty. Nykaa provides expert advice and personalized recommendations to ensure brides feel confident and radiant.

Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson of Nykaa, emphasized the brand's role in empowering brides. Collaborators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti of Tiger Telly stress the series' authentic expression of beauty and powerful storytelling. With its premiere set for 31st January, 'Nykaa Wali Shaadi' invites viewers to engage with these heartfelt, transformative journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)