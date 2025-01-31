Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh: Deadly Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj led to the tragic deaths of at least 30 people, including five from Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced increased assistance for affected families and expressed commitment to support the bereaved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:24 IST
A devastating stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj ended in tragedy with at least 30 lives lost, among which were five individuals from Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, speaking from Japan, confirmed these fatalities and emphasized the government's commitment to assist the affected families.

Yadav, expressing his sorrow in a social media post, declared an increase in the compensation for the deceased from Madhya Pradesh. The financial assistance from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund will be raised to Rs four lakh per family, reflective of the administration's dedication to supporting those in grief.

The calamity unfolded during the early hours at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh, where a multitude of pilgrims had gathered for religious rituals. Despite the Chief Minister's statement, full details of the victims were still pending from Bhopal's officials, highlighting the ongoing efforts to address the aftermath of this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

