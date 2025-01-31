Marathi Language Meets AI: A Cultural Evolution

Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in promoting Marathi literature. At the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan, he urged the Marathi Language Department to develop AI language models, ensuring the accessibility of Marathi works to future generations and highlighting Marathi's classical language status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:14 IST
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, stressed the importance of leveraging artificial intelligence to promote Marathi literature during the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan in Pune. He directed the Marathi Language Department to develop AI models for preserving and showcasing the works of notable Marathi writers.

Fadnavis highlighted the central government's recent recognition of Marathi as a classical language, emphasizing its historical significance as the official language under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He envisions AI as a tool to create models like ChatGPT, making Marathi literature accessible to future generations.

Fadnavis also discussed expanding literary meets internationally and assured support for a Marathi association in England and a Marathi school in Delhi. This initiative aims to globally promote Marathi culture and literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

