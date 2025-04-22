India Pitches M. Revathi for Key ITU Role: A Historic First in Global Spectrum Governance

In a landmark move reflecting both national ambition and global responsibility, India has officially nominated Ms. M. Revathi, Joint Wireless Advisor in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as its candidate for the position of Director of the Radiocommunication Bureau at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). This bid marks India’s most assertive step in decades to assert leadership in the governance of global radio spectrum and satellite orbit management, cornerstones of the digital and space communication age.

The ITU’s Radiocommunication Bureau: Steward of the Invisible Infrastructure

The Radiocommunication Bureau (BR) is a vital wing of the ITU, a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Geneva. It oversees the efficient, fair, and interference-free use of the global radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbital resources—assets that are finite, increasingly contested, and absolutely essential for critical sectors such as 5G, 6G, space-based broadband internet, emergency response communications, and autonomous mobility systems.

The Director of the Bureau plays a critical role in shaping future radiocommunication standards, mediating international disputes over spectrum allocation, and ensuring inclusive access to these invisible but vital resources. If elected, Ms. Revathi would take on this crucial role at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a digital revolution driven by next-generation technologies.

A Trailblazing Nomination: First Woman and First from Asia or Africa

Ms. Revathi’s nomination is historic on multiple fronts. If elected, she would become:

The first woman to head the Radiocommunication Bureau,

The first candidate from ITU Region E (Asia and Australasia),

And the first from Region D (Africa) to assume this leadership role.

These regions collectively represent over half of the world’s population, and her candidacy is being viewed as a strong signal toward greater geographical and gender diversity in international digital governance.

A Veteran Voice in Radiocommunication Policy

With nearly 30 years of distinguished service, Ms. Revathi has been a vanguard in the field of spectrum and satellite orbit management, holding various senior regulatory and policy-making roles in India’s telecom administration. Her work is particularly recognized for advancing regulatory innovation and inclusive spectrum strategies, including those tailored for developing countries and remote regions.

Currently serving on the ITU Radio Regulations Board (RRB), she has been a vocal proponent for equitable access to spectrum and enhanced international cooperation, aligning with global calls for digital inclusion and climate-resilient communication infrastructures.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: India’s Vision for Inclusive Digital Growth

India’s nomination of Ms. Revathi is also a manifestation of its global philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"—the world is one family. The candidacy is rooted in India’s broader push for inclusive, human-centric digital growth, particularly aimed at empowering developing nations through fair access to global communications infrastructure.

This initiative also dovetails with India’s active diplomacy and technical leadership in recent international events. Notably, India hosted the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 in New Delhi, which drew a record 3,700 delegates from over 150 countries—the highest participation in the history of the event.

At WTSA 2024, eight landmark Resolutions were adopted, underscoring India’s growing clout in setting global digital standards and fostering collaborative solutions in an era of rapid tech transformation.

Shaping the Future of Connectivity

As nations increasingly compete and collaborate to shape the rules of digital engagement, India’s bold step to seek leadership within the ITU’s technical core demonstrates its commitment to multilateralism, innovation, and digital equity.

Ms. Revathi’s candidacy not only seeks to amplify India’s voice but also aims to champion the interests of underrepresented regions, facilitate sustainable spectrum usage, and build a balanced digital future that serves all of humanity.

The election for the Director of the Radiocommunication Bureau is scheduled to take place during the upcoming ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, and Ms. Revathi’s name is already drawing attention as a strong contender.