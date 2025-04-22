Pope Francis: A Legacy Marked by Absence from His Argentine Homeland

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, passed away on Monday, leaving behind a complicated legacy, especially in his native Argentina, a country he hadn't visited since assuming the papacy in 2013. The world's first Latin American pope's absence from his homeland puzzled many, with some interpreting it as a snub.

Vatican insiders suggest Francis avoided getting entangled in the polarised Argentine politics that marked his tenure as archbishop. Despite his global influence, opinion polls highlighted a decline in his popularity back home, a stark contrast to the euphoria that greeted his papacy in 2013.

The pope's uneasy relationships with Argentine leaders and criticism during pivotal political moments contributed to strained ties. Notably, his tenure reignited debates about his role during Argentina's military dictatorship. Yet, Francis remained beloved for his advocacy for the impoverished, embodying the 'pope of the people.'

