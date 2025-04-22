Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy Marked by Absence from His Argentine Homeland

Pope Francis, originally Jorge Mario Bergoglio from Buenos Aires, has never returned to Argentina since becoming pontiff in 2013. His absence puzzled many of the faithful, leading to speculations about political motivations. His tenure saw declining popularity at home, amid political tensions and accusations of political affiliations.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, passed away on Monday, leaving behind a complicated legacy, especially in his native Argentina, a country he hadn't visited since assuming the papacy in 2013. The world's first Latin American pope's absence from his homeland puzzled many, with some interpreting it as a snub.

Vatican insiders suggest Francis avoided getting entangled in the polarised Argentine politics that marked his tenure as archbishop. Despite his global influence, opinion polls highlighted a decline in his popularity back home, a stark contrast to the euphoria that greeted his papacy in 2013.

The pope's uneasy relationships with Argentine leaders and criticism during pivotal political moments contributed to strained ties. Notably, his tenure reignited debates about his role during Argentina's military dictatorship. Yet, Francis remained beloved for his advocacy for the impoverished, embodying the 'pope of the people.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

