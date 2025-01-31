Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Mamta Kulkarni's Appointment in Kinnar Akhara

Mamta Kulkarni's appointment as a Mahamandaleshwar in the Kinnar Akhara has ignited a dispute, with founding member Rishi Ajay Das contesting her inclusion. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi refutes allegations, defending the appointment amidst accusations of deviating from traditions and mismanagement within the Akhara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:28 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Mamta Kulkarni's Appointment in Kinnar Akhara
Mamta Kulkarni Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The appointment of former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni as a Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara has sparked controversy. Rishi Ajay Das, claiming to be the founder of the Akhara, publicly opposed her inclusion and declared the removal of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi from her top position.

On January 24, Kulkarni was anointed as Mahamandaleshwar in the presence of senior figures, causing a rift. Ajay Das accused Tripathi of breaching Sanatan Dharma by appointing Kulkarni without adhering to the Akhara's traditions. Tripathi countered these claims, stating Kulkarni remains a Mahamandaleshwar, dismissing past charges against her.

Tripathi alleged Ajay Das misused funds in past events and lacked authority to act against her, highlighting internal disputes on leadership and board authority. Other Akhara members and stakeholders contested Kulkarni's appointment, reflecting deeper tensions within the Akhara regarding tradition and inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025