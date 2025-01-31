Controversy Erupts Over Mamta Kulkarni's Appointment in Kinnar Akhara

The appointment of former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni as a Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara has sparked controversy. Rishi Ajay Das, claiming to be the founder of the Akhara, publicly opposed her inclusion and declared the removal of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi from her top position.

On January 24, Kulkarni was anointed as Mahamandaleshwar in the presence of senior figures, causing a rift. Ajay Das accused Tripathi of breaching Sanatan Dharma by appointing Kulkarni without adhering to the Akhara's traditions. Tripathi countered these claims, stating Kulkarni remains a Mahamandaleshwar, dismissing past charges against her.

Tripathi alleged Ajay Das misused funds in past events and lacked authority to act against her, highlighting internal disputes on leadership and board authority. Other Akhara members and stakeholders contested Kulkarni's appointment, reflecting deeper tensions within the Akhara regarding tradition and inclusion.

