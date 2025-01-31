Left Menu

Theatrical Exit: When M K Raina Walked Out at Jaipur Literature Festival

Veteran theatre director M K Raina exited a panel at Jaipur Literature Festival during a discussion on stage and memoirs. Discontent with the portrayal of Kashmir in Indian films, Raina left as colleague Ila Arun performed, sparking curiosity among attendees about his sudden departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:38 IST
Theatrical Exit: When M K Raina Walked Out at Jaipur Literature Festival
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, noted veteran theatre director M K Raina dramatically exited a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival, where he was promoting his memoir alongside fellow actor Ila Arun. The event, "Memories from the Screen and Stage," was designed to discuss their respective works, "Before I Forget" by Raina and "Parde Ke Peechhey" by Arun.

The discussions took a turn when Ila Arun spoke about her play "Peer Ghani," an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" set in Kashmir. Raina, having spent his formative years in Kashmir, expressed dissatisfaction with how the Valley has been portrayed in recent Indian cinema.

Raina's frustration peaked during the session, leading him to leave abruptly while Arun was performing a scene from her play. His departure stirred confusion among the audience, with Arun humorously referencing a famous Indian film to address Raina's early exit. The session was moderated by Asad Lalljee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025