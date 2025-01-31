Theatrical Exit: When M K Raina Walked Out at Jaipur Literature Festival

On Friday, noted veteran theatre director M K Raina dramatically exited a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival, where he was promoting his memoir alongside fellow actor Ila Arun. The event, "Memories from the Screen and Stage," was designed to discuss their respective works, "Before I Forget" by Raina and "Parde Ke Peechhey" by Arun.

The discussions took a turn when Ila Arun spoke about her play "Peer Ghani," an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" set in Kashmir. Raina, having spent his formative years in Kashmir, expressed dissatisfaction with how the Valley has been portrayed in recent Indian cinema.

Raina's frustration peaked during the session, leading him to leave abruptly while Arun was performing a scene from her play. His departure stirred confusion among the audience, with Arun humorously referencing a famous Indian film to address Raina's early exit. The session was moderated by Asad Lalljee.

