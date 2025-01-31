A Multifaceted Farewell: Honoring Justice Hrishikesh Roy
The Supreme Court bid farewell to Justice Hrishikesh Roy, a multifaceted personality who served as a judge and former legal correspondent. Known for his wit and diverse interests in music and film, Justice Roy leaves a profound legacy, having contributed significantly to the judiciary with compassion and insight.
The Supreme Court bid an emotional farewell to Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Friday, celebrating the judge's diverse talents and compassionate approach. Justice Roy, who joined the Supreme Court on September 23, 2019, is remembered not just for his legal prowess but also for his vibrant personality and multi-dimensional talents.
In addition to his judicial accomplishments, Justice Roy was known for his involvement in music and theater, even having a film production credit to his name. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna hailed him as a 'unique judge' whose contributions extended beyond the courtroom. His humor and wit were legendary among colleagues.
Justice Roy's career reflects a steady pursuit of justice; from his early days in legal reporting to significant rulings on vital constitutional matters. As his tenure concludes, he leaves behind a lasting impact on both the judiciary and the individuals whose rights he ardently championed.
