Reese Witherspoon Unveils 'Legally Blonde' Prequel Series: 'Elle' Explores Teen Elle Woods

Acclaimed actress and producer Reese Witherspoon has unveiled her latest project: a prequel series for the iconic 'Legally Blonde,' which will delve into protagonist Elle Woods' high school years. The idea for the series, reported People, emerged after Witherspoon was inspired by Netflix's 'Wednesday Addams' show.

Sharing her excitement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Witherspoon described her vision of exploring Elle Woods' life before she became the lawyer character known from the 2001 film. She teamed up with talented writers who created a compelling pitch, leading to Amazon taking on the project, now titled 'Elle.'

Announced in May, the show will shed light on how young Elle used her charm and wit as a teenager. Filming is set to commence in March, and Witherspoon has already launched a nationwide search for the perfect actress to fill the role, urging young talents via Instagram to audition.

(With inputs from agencies.)