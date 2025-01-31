Left Menu

Reese Witherspoon Unveils 'Legally Blonde' Prequel Series: 'Elle' Explores Teen Elle Woods

Reese Witherspoon announced a 'Legally Blonde' prequel series focusing on Elle Woods' teenage years. Inspired by the success of shows like 'Wednesday Addams,' Witherspoon's concept will be produced by Amazon. A nationwide casting call invites young talents to portray young Elle Woods, with filming starting in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:07 IST
Reese Witherspoon Unveils 'Legally Blonde' Prequel Series: 'Elle' Explores Teen Elle Woods
Reese Witherspoon (Photo/Instagram/@reesewitherspoon). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed actress and producer Reese Witherspoon has unveiled her latest project: a prequel series for the iconic 'Legally Blonde,' which will delve into protagonist Elle Woods' high school years. The idea for the series, reported People, emerged after Witherspoon was inspired by Netflix's 'Wednesday Addams' show.

Sharing her excitement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Witherspoon described her vision of exploring Elle Woods' life before she became the lawyer character known from the 2001 film. She teamed up with talented writers who created a compelling pitch, leading to Amazon taking on the project, now titled 'Elle.'

Announced in May, the show will shed light on how young Elle used her charm and wit as a teenager. Filming is set to commence in March, and Witherspoon has already launched a nationwide search for the perfect actress to fill the role, urging young talents via Instagram to audition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025