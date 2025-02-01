Superman's Legacy: A Copyright Battle Strikes Again

The estate of Superman co-creator Joseph Shuster has filed a copyright lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery in a U.S. court. Filed ahead of the new 'Superman' movie, the lawsuit by Shuster's estate accuses Warner of not paying royalties for using the superhero in several countries outside the U.S.

The suit alleges that, under British law, rights to Superman reverted to Shuster's estate in 2017, 25 years after his death, accusing Warner of infringing on these rights by using the character in various international markets without appropriate compensation.

This lawsuit, coinciding with the upcoming July release of the new Superman film, further complicates the decades-long legal saga over Superman's rights. While Shuster's estate seeks damages and ceasing unauthorized distribution, Warner contends that the suit lacks merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)