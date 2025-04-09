Tamil Nadu Intensifies Legal Battle for NEET Exemption

In a decisive move led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu's legislature party leaders convened on Wednesday to strategize on securing an exemption from the NEET examination. The primary course of action involves pursuing legal measures, including potentially challenging the examination anew in the Supreme Court.

The meeting, significant for its unanimity, was notably boycotted by the main opposition parties AIADMK and BJP, who criticized the gathering as mere theatrics. However, Chief Minister Stalin remained steadfast, asserting the state's ability to opt-out of NEET and denouncing misinformation spread by vested interests.

The assembly embraced a resolution put forth by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, calling for relentless legal engagement. This includes potentially filing a fresh case challenging the rejection of Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET bill. The determined stance follows prolonged efforts to navigate political and bureaucratic hurdles, emphasizing the evolving legal struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)