Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Intensifies Legal Battle for NEET Exemption

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, alongside legislature party leaders, has decided to pursue legal avenues to secure an exemption from the NEET exam. Despite opposition from AIADMK and BJP, the resolution to continue legal efforts was unanimously adopted, showcasing confidence in achieving a favorable outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:33 IST
Tamil Nadu Intensifies Legal Battle for NEET Exemption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu's legislature party leaders convened on Wednesday to strategize on securing an exemption from the NEET examination. The primary course of action involves pursuing legal measures, including potentially challenging the examination anew in the Supreme Court.

The meeting, significant for its unanimity, was notably boycotted by the main opposition parties AIADMK and BJP, who criticized the gathering as mere theatrics. However, Chief Minister Stalin remained steadfast, asserting the state's ability to opt-out of NEET and denouncing misinformation spread by vested interests.

The assembly embraced a resolution put forth by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, calling for relentless legal engagement. This includes potentially filing a fresh case challenging the rejection of Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET bill. The determined stance follows prolonged efforts to navigate political and bureaucratic hurdles, emphasizing the evolving legal struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025