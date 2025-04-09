Legal Battles Dominate UK's Financial Headlines

The UK financial scene is embroiled in significant developments as authorities pursue legal action over the Grenfell Tower disaster. Kensington and Chelsea council has initiated lawsuits against companies involved in the refurbishment, seeking 360 million pounds in damages.

In a move seen as unprecedented, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority is reducing the fees for companies it regulates, marking the first decrease in over ten years. Additionally, considerations are being made for the nationalisation of British Steel as the government strives to secure the steelmaker's continued operations in Scunthorpe.

On the international front, the European Union plans to retaliate next week with new measures in response to the trade tariffs imposed by the U.S. under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)