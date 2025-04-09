Legal Battle Over Alien Enemies Act Puts Deportations on Hold
Judges in Texas and New York have temporarily halted the deportation of Venezuelans identified as gang members under the Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act. The American Civil Liberties Union challenges this law, arguing the method used for identification is unreliable and calling for broader judicial scrutiny.
In Texas and New York, judges have intervened to stop the deportation of Venezuelans under a controversial law the Trump administration is invoking. The Alien Enemies Act, used during historical wartime periods, has come under fire as civil rights groups challenge its application.
The American Civil Liberties Union has highlighted the case of five men allegedly linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, a claim their lawyers contest. Temporary restraining orders have been issued, shielding detainees in specific judicial districts while further legal proceedings continue.
The challenge raises questions about the law's constitutionality and the methods used by immigration authorities to identify supposed gang affiliations. The cases reflect efforts to protect civil liberties within the context of immigration enforcement, as the ACLU pushes for broader judicial oversight.
