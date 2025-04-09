Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Alien Enemies Act Puts Deportations on Hold

Judges in Texas and New York have temporarily halted the deportation of Venezuelans identified as gang members under the Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act. The American Civil Liberties Union challenges this law, arguing the method used for identification is unreliable and calling for broader judicial scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mcallen | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:17 IST
Legal Battle Over Alien Enemies Act Puts Deportations on Hold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In Texas and New York, judges have intervened to stop the deportation of Venezuelans under a controversial law the Trump administration is invoking. The Alien Enemies Act, used during historical wartime periods, has come under fire as civil rights groups challenge its application.

The American Civil Liberties Union has highlighted the case of five men allegedly linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, a claim their lawyers contest. Temporary restraining orders have been issued, shielding detainees in specific judicial districts while further legal proceedings continue.

The challenge raises questions about the law's constitutionality and the methods used by immigration authorities to identify supposed gang affiliations. The cases reflect efforts to protect civil liberties within the context of immigration enforcement, as the ACLU pushes for broader judicial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025