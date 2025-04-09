Legal Battle Over Alien Enemies Act Puts Deportations on Hold

In Texas and New York, judges have intervened to stop the deportation of Venezuelans under a controversial law the Trump administration is invoking. The Alien Enemies Act, used during historical wartime periods, has come under fire as civil rights groups challenge its application.

The American Civil Liberties Union has highlighted the case of five men allegedly linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, a claim their lawyers contest. Temporary restraining orders have been issued, shielding detainees in specific judicial districts while further legal proceedings continue.

The challenge raises questions about the law's constitutionality and the methods used by immigration authorities to identify supposed gang affiliations. The cases reflect efforts to protect civil liberties within the context of immigration enforcement, as the ACLU pushes for broader judicial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)