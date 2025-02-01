Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Lives and Legacies Lost in D.C. Crash

A tragic collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter in Washington, D.C., claimed the lives of 67 individuals, including Grace Maxwell and Elizabeth Anne Keys. Stories from those lost reveal vibrant lives halted unexpectedly, as family and friends mourn their untimely departures.

  • United States

A devastating collision involving an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter over Washington, D.C., has killed 67 people, sending shockwaves through the nation. Among the victims was Grace Maxwell, a college student returning from her grandfather's funeral in Kansas.

Elizabeth Anne Keys, a vivacious attorney from Washington, D.C., had wrapped up her business in Wichita early, allowing her to board the ill-fated flight in hopes of celebrating her 33rd birthday later that evening.

Also lost were civil rights attorney Kiah Duggins and supply management head from the Philippines, Pergentino Malabed Jr. These stories of promising lives were cut short as random decisions and fleeting moments brought together a diverse group, now mourned by family and communities worldwide.

