Left Menu

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars to Honor Wildfire Victims at Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will pay tribute to Los Angeles wildfire victims at the Grammy Awards. Their nominated song, 'Die With a Smile,' leads their performance. Gaga also debuted a new song at FireAid, a relief event, highlighting the ongoing recovery efforts in Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:56 IST
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars to Honor Wildfire Victims at Grammy Awards
Singers Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars (Image source: X/Lady Gaga). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heartfelt homage to the victims of the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, music icons Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will deliver a special performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Announced by The Recording Academy, this tribute aims to offer solace through music to the afflicted community.

The duo's song 'Die With a Smile,' nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, will be at the centerpiece of their act. This emotional ballad, released in August 2024, has become a major success story, dominating streaming platforms and topping the Billboard Hot 100 at the start of the year.

Gaga recently performed at FireAid, a Los Angeles event supporting wildfire relief, where she debuted a track titled 'All I Need Is Time,' co-written with her fiancé Michael Polansky. She expressed the healing power of time to an audience affected by the overwhelming devastation, as thousands of structures, including celebrities' homes, were destroyed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025