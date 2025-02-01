Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars to Honor Wildfire Victims at Grammy Awards

In a heartfelt homage to the victims of the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, music icons Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will deliver a special performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Announced by The Recording Academy, this tribute aims to offer solace through music to the afflicted community.

The duo's song 'Die With a Smile,' nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, will be at the centerpiece of their act. This emotional ballad, released in August 2024, has become a major success story, dominating streaming platforms and topping the Billboard Hot 100 at the start of the year.

Gaga recently performed at FireAid, a Los Angeles event supporting wildfire relief, where she debuted a track titled 'All I Need Is Time,' co-written with her fiancé Michael Polansky. She expressed the healing power of time to an audience affected by the overwhelming devastation, as thousands of structures, including celebrities' homes, were destroyed.

