S Somanath Honored with Malliyoor Shankar Smriti Award

S Somanath, the former Chairman of ISRO, is set to receive the Malliyoor Shankar Smriti Award, commemorating the esteemed Sanskrit scholar and Bhagavatham exponent Malliyoor Sankaran Namboothiri.

According to a statement released on Saturday, the accolade comes with a cash prize of one lakh rupees, a citation, and a plaque. The honorary award was first received by the former President of India, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, in 2012.

The award honors individuals who have shown exceptional contributions in arts, literature, science, and spirituality. Alongside Somanath, 'harikatha' artist Visakha Hari will also be felicitated, receiving the 'Malliyoor Ganesha Award'. The conferment ceremony is scheduled for February 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)