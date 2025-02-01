S Somanath Honored with Malliyoor Shankar Smriti Award
Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath has been selected for the prestigious Malliyoor Shankar Smriti Award, commemorating the celebrated Sanskrit scholar Malliyoor Sankaran Namboothiri. The award includes a cash prize, citation, and plaque. The award is conferred on those excelling in arts, literature, science, or spirituality.
According to a statement released on Saturday, the accolade comes with a cash prize of one lakh rupees, a citation, and a plaque. The honorary award was first received by the former President of India, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, in 2012.
The award honors individuals who have shown exceptional contributions in arts, literature, science, and spirituality. Alongside Somanath, 'harikatha' artist Visakha Hari will also be felicitated, receiving the 'Malliyoor Ganesha Award'. The conferment ceremony is scheduled for February 2.
