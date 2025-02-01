Left Menu

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Seek Dismissal in Defamation Case Against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seek to dismiss Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit. Lively accuses Baldoni of harassment, triggering legal battles with key hearings set. Both parties are preparing to consolidate cases and discuss the conduct of Baldoni's attorney. Baldoni’s team seeks Lively's deposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:42 IST
Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have announced plans to seek the dismissal of Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit. The case, centered on allegations made during the production of 'It Ends With Us,' will have its initial hearing on Monday, according to a report by Variety.

Lively has accused Baldoni, who also directed the film, of sexual harassment on set, followed by a retaliatory smear campaign when she went public with the allegations. In response, Baldoni filed a defamation lawsuit against her. On Thursday, legal representatives for Lively and Reynolds submitted a notice indicating their intent to seek dismissal of the lawsuit, consistent with Judge Lewis Liman's guidance. Liman has requested a brief outlining the defense's strategy, Variety reported.

Lively's lawyer, Michael J. Gottlieb, confirmed their intent to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit, noting that the judge will later establish a deadline for the motion. Publicist Leslie Sloane, also named in the lawsuit, filed a similar notice the previous day. The judge has proposed scheduling a trial for March 2026, while consolidating two federal cases into a singular trial. Attorneys are also expected to address conduct allegations against Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, who, according to Lively's legal team, has made public statements potentially influencing the jury, as reported by Variety. Freedman, however, asserts his right to speak publicly on the case.

In the meantime, Baldoni's legal team has pushed to depose Lively promptly, but claim her attorneys are preventing Freedman from conducting the deposition due to unspecified remarks he allegedly made. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

