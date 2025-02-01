Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Dominates Box Office Debut

Shahid Kapoor's latest release, 'Deva', hit the screens on Friday and has already raked in Rs 5.78 crore nett at the domestic box office. Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, this action thriller is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Kapoor stars as a sharp yet rebellious police officer.

Updated: 01-02-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:51 IST
Shahid Kapoor Image Credit: ANI
Shahid Kapoor's most recent film, 'Deva', made a strong debut, amassing Rs 5.78 crore nett on the first day at the domestic box office. The film was produced by Roy Kapur Films in association with Zee Studios and premiered in theaters nationwide on Friday.

Boasting the tagline 'Bhasad toh abhi shuru huyi hai', Zee Studios encouraged audiences to book tickets for 'Deva', sharing that its net box office collection had reached Rs 5.78 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, noted for his Malayalam hits like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni', 'Deva' is touted as an action-thriller with intense drama. Kapoor plays a brilliant yet defiant police officer, with Pooja Hegde as a journalist. Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait are also part of the ensemble cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

