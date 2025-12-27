Powerful Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Minor Damage Reported

A massive 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Taiwan, near the city of Yilan, on Saturday, as confirmed by the island's weather administration. Despite the tremendous force, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage.

The seismic event, felt across the northern regions, had its epicenter at a depth of 73 kilometers. Buildings trembled in the nation's capital, Taipei, yet the city's government reported no substantial harm following the quake, classified as intensity four.

Temporary power outages affected over 3,000 homes in Yilan, according to Taiwan Power Company. Earthquakes are not uncommon in Taiwan, located at the convergence of two tectonic plates. Past quakes have proven deadly, as seen in 2016 and 1999 incidents.