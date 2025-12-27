Powerful Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Minor Damage Reported
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit off Taiwan's northeastern coast near Yilan, causing buildings to shake in Taipei. While no major damage was reported, more than 3,000 homes temporarily lost power. Taiwan, located near a junction of tectonic plates, frequently experiences earthquakes.
A massive 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Taiwan, near the city of Yilan, on Saturday, as confirmed by the island's weather administration. Despite the tremendous force, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage.
The seismic event, felt across the northern regions, had its epicenter at a depth of 73 kilometers. Buildings trembled in the nation's capital, Taipei, yet the city's government reported no substantial harm following the quake, classified as intensity four.
Temporary power outages affected over 3,000 homes in Yilan, according to Taiwan Power Company. Earthquakes are not uncommon in Taiwan, located at the convergence of two tectonic plates. Past quakes have proven deadly, as seen in 2016 and 1999 incidents.
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Taiwan
- Yilan
- Taipei
- tectonic
- damage
- power outage
- seismic
- plates
- temblor
ALSO READ
Russian drones damage three foreign-flagged vessels in Ukrainian ports, Kyiv says
UPDATE 1-Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says
Taiwan-Smuggling Saga: Undersea Cable Damage Sparks Cross-Strait Tensions
South Korea Passes Controversial Bill on Media Punitive Damages
South Korea Passes Controversial Bill on Media Damages