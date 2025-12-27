Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Minor Damage Reported

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit off Taiwan's northeastern coast near Yilan, causing buildings to shake in Taipei. While no major damage was reported, more than 3,000 homes temporarily lost power. Taiwan, located near a junction of tectonic plates, frequently experiences earthquakes.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A massive 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Taiwan, near the city of Yilan, on Saturday, as confirmed by the island's weather administration. Despite the tremendous force, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage.

The seismic event, felt across the northern regions, had its epicenter at a depth of 73 kilometers. Buildings trembled in the nation's capital, Taipei, yet the city's government reported no substantial harm following the quake, classified as intensity four.

Temporary power outages affected over 3,000 homes in Yilan, according to Taiwan Power Company. Earthquakes are not uncommon in Taiwan, located at the convergence of two tectonic plates. Past quakes have proven deadly, as seen in 2016 and 1999 incidents.

