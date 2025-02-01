Breaking New Ground: 'L2: Empuraan' Unveiled

In an ambitious departure from typical sequential storytelling, Prithviraj Sukumaran aims to take the 'Lucifer' franchise to unexplored territories with the eagerly awaited sequel, 'L2: Empuraan'. Eschewing the safe repetition of its predecessor's formula, Sukumaran crafts a narrative that expands the story of Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal, into a more complex realm.

The actor-director emphasized that 'L2: Empuraan' provides a new national and international perspective, hence its Hindi release. The film's plotline breaks geographical boundaries, with significant portions set in fictional North India, creating broader linguistic and cultural appeal. Sukumaran assured that the audience can expect surprising character arcs and a storyline that remains true to the essence of the 'Lucifer' franchise.

Despite maintaining familial bonds with iconic actor Mohanlal, Sukumaran is determined to push creative boundaries. He praised Mohanlal for his willingness to deeply engage in the filmmaking process. As anticipation heightens for the March 27 release, audiences can expect a fresh cinematic experience, showcasing Sukumaran's vision for a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)