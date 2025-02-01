Left Menu

Breaking New Ground: 'L2: Empuraan' Unveiled

Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'L2: Empuraan', the sequel to the 2019 hit 'Lucifer', aims to explore new narrative territory. The film continues Stephen Nedumpally's story with greater national and international appeal. Sukumaran highlights unexpected character arcs while maintaining honesty in narrative progression. 'L2: Empuraan' releases on March 27 in five languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:39 IST
Breaking New Ground: 'L2: Empuraan' Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious departure from typical sequential storytelling, Prithviraj Sukumaran aims to take the 'Lucifer' franchise to unexplored territories with the eagerly awaited sequel, 'L2: Empuraan'. Eschewing the safe repetition of its predecessor's formula, Sukumaran crafts a narrative that expands the story of Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal, into a more complex realm.

The actor-director emphasized that 'L2: Empuraan' provides a new national and international perspective, hence its Hindi release. The film's plotline breaks geographical boundaries, with significant portions set in fictional North India, creating broader linguistic and cultural appeal. Sukumaran assured that the audience can expect surprising character arcs and a storyline that remains true to the essence of the 'Lucifer' franchise.

Despite maintaining familial bonds with iconic actor Mohanlal, Sukumaran is determined to push creative boundaries. He praised Mohanlal for his willingness to deeply engage in the filmmaking process. As anticipation heightens for the March 27 release, audiences can expect a fresh cinematic experience, showcasing Sukumaran's vision for a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025