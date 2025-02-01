Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Balancing Act Amid Health Challenges

Pope Francis, aged 88, experienced a brief stumble but avoided a fall while entering the Vatican auditorium, highlighting ongoing health challenges. Despite past falls and health issues, including bad knees and bronchitis, Francis has stated he has no plans to resign from the papacy.

Pope Francis experienced a minor stumble while entering the Vatican auditorium, narrowly avoiding a fall after the handle of his walking stick snapped. At 88, the pope often uses a wheelchair or cane due to his health conditions, including chronic knee issues. Despite these challenges, he insists he has no plans to resign.

The incident adds to recent concerns about the pontiff's health. Just last month, he fell and injured his right arm, needing a sling, and previously bruised his chin during a fall in December. These episodes have kept speculation about his health alive in Vatican circles, given his predecessor's precedent of resigning due to health concerns.

Pope Francis has faced long-standing health issues, notably bronchitis, and now relies on a walker or cane in his residence. In his recent autobiography, "Hope," he reaffirms his commitment to continuing his papal duties despite the physical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

