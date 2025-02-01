Left Menu

Zoe Saldana Speaks Out on Co-Star Controversy: A Call for Inclusivity

Zoe Saldana expressed her disappointment over 'Emilia Perez' co-star Karla Sofia Gascon's past bigoted tweets. Speaking in London, Saldana emphasized her intolerance for negative rhetoric and the values of inclusivity within the film's project. She highlighted the film's powerful message for marginalized communities.

Actress Zoe Saldana has publicly addressed the controversy involving her 'Emilia Perez' co-star Karla Sofia Gascon, expressing sheer disappointment over revelations of Gascon's past bigoted tweets. During a Q and A in London, Saldana labeled the situation as "really sad" and reiterated her firm stance against intolerance, according to reports by the Hollywood Reporter.

Addressing an audience as a nominee for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, Saldana admitted she's still processing recent events, stating, "I'm sad." Gascon was notably absent from the event where these remarks were made, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

Saldana further shared, "It makes me really sad because I don't support [it], and I don't tolerate any negative rhetoric towards people of any group." She used the moment to reflect on her own experience with the Emilia Perez team, praising the project's commitment to inclusivity, collaboration, and equity.

"I can only attest to the experience that I had with each individual involved in this film," Saldana added. "My interactions were centered on inclusivity and collaboration, racial, cultural, and gender equity. It just saddens me," she noted to The Hollywood Reporter. Despite the backlash, Saldana remains focused on the film's larger message.

"We are facing a setback, but I'm glad you're all still supporting Emilia," she remarked, underscoring the film's impact in raising awareness for marginalized communities. She concluded, "The film's message is powerful and essential for marginalized communities. Our unity in telling this story is driven by love, respect, and curiosity. We will continue spreading that message." according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

