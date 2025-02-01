Kindling Clarity: How Fire Shaped Pico Iyer's Journey

On a warm evening in June 1990, Pico Iyer found himself engulfed by flames at his family home in Santa Barbara, California. Thirty-four years later, the renowned author returned to Southern California to share how that fire reshaped his life, leading him toward simplicity, silence, solitude, and love.

Speaking to about 80 people at Vroman's Bookstore in Pasadena, Iyer, author of 'Aflame: Learning from Silence,' recounted how the loss initially seemed all-consuming. But over time, he found doors opening to a new way of living. His dialogue with violinist and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta resonated deeply with those familiar with the destructive power of wildfires.

Iyer's reflections were particularly poignant as the event coincided with the devastating Eaton Fire, which recently scorched the area. His story of transformation, inspired by the fire's aftermath and his visits to New Camaldoli Hermitage, offered a message of hope and resilience to attendees who have faced similar adversities.

