Left Menu

Praise Amidst Crisis: Saints' Restraint at Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised saints for their restraint during a stampede at Maha Kumbh, countering opponents who criticized the event's management. The tragedy saw 30 dead and 60 injured. Adityanath credited the saints for their role and stressed guarding against those misleading masses about Sanatan Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:51 IST
Praise Amidst Crisis: Saints' Restraint at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

During his recent visit to Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended the saints for their composed actions during the January 29 stampede. The Chief Minister's remarks seemingly targeted political foes allegedly seeking to mar the festival's image and elevate it to a global embarrassment.

Adityanath, after conducting an aerial review of the venue, engaged directly with officials to scrutinize the incident site. Official reports confirmed 30 fatalities and at least 60 injuries during the tragedy. Adityanath highlighted the saints' exemplary conduct, drawing parallels to a family's elder resolving crises.

The Chief Minister refuted opposition criticism regarding Maharaj Kumbh management, emphasizing the saints' pivotal role and urging vigilance against misleading narratives about Sanatan Dharma. He interacted personally with devotees, receiving warm acclaim, and reviewed Basant Panchami arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025