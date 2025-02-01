Praise Amidst Crisis: Saints' Restraint at Maha Kumbh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised saints for their restraint during a stampede at Maha Kumbh, countering opponents who criticized the event's management. The tragedy saw 30 dead and 60 injured. Adityanath credited the saints for their role and stressed guarding against those misleading masses about Sanatan Dharma.
During his recent visit to Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended the saints for their composed actions during the January 29 stampede. The Chief Minister's remarks seemingly targeted political foes allegedly seeking to mar the festival's image and elevate it to a global embarrassment.
Adityanath, after conducting an aerial review of the venue, engaged directly with officials to scrutinize the incident site. Official reports confirmed 30 fatalities and at least 60 injuries during the tragedy. Adityanath highlighted the saints' exemplary conduct, drawing parallels to a family's elder resolving crises.
The Chief Minister refuted opposition criticism regarding Maharaj Kumbh management, emphasizing the saints' pivotal role and urging vigilance against misleading narratives about Sanatan Dharma. He interacted personally with devotees, receiving warm acclaim, and reviewed Basant Panchami arrangements.
