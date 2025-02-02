Celebrating Knowledge and Spring: Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to people on the festivals of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. These celebrations mark the arrival of spring and honor Goddess Saraswati, embodying wisdom and learning. The message was shared on the social media platform X.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja on Sunday.
In a post on the social media platform X, Modi conveyed, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja."
These festivals celebrate the arrival of spring and pay homage to Goddess Saraswati, revered as the embodiment of knowledge and learning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement