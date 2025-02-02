Celebrating Knowledge and Spring: Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja on Sunday.

In a post on the social media platform X, Modi conveyed, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja."

These festivals celebrate the arrival of spring and pay homage to Goddess Saraswati, revered as the embodiment of knowledge and learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)