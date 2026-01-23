Left Menu

Hollywood Showdown: Paramount vs. Netflix for Warner Bros Takeover

Paramount Skydance has extended its deadline for a hostile tender offer on Warner Bros Discovery to outbid Netflix for ownership of iconic Hollywood franchises. Despite the extension, Paramount hasn't raised its bid, while Netflix has revised its offer to an all-cash deal, raising the stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:51 IST
Hollywood Showdown: Paramount vs. Netflix for Warner Bros Takeover

Paramount Skydance extended its hostile tender offer for Warner Bros Discovery until February 20, seeking to outmaneuver Netflix's competing bid. Only 6.8% of Warner Bros shares had been tendered by the initial deadline. The proposed acquisition could reshape Hollywood, granting access to franchises like "Friends" and "Batman".

Netflix aims to expedite the deal with an all-cash offer of $27.75 per share for Warner Bros' streaming and studio assets, moving away from its previous stock-and-cash proposal. However, Paramount remains aggressive, urging a shareholder vote and challenging Warner Bros to elevate Paramount's offer of $108.4 billion, or $30 per share.

The intense bidding war may culminate in a shareholder vote expected by April. Paramount highlighted issues with Netflix's financial strategy, involving debt unloading to a Discovery Global spinoff. Meanwhile, Netflix eyes the HBO Max acquisition to enhance its subscription model and enter the theatrical business.

TRENDING

1
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
2
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
3
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026