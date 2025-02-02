Opening Ceremony of Badrinath Temple's Sacred Portals

The revered Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district is set to reopen its doors to devotees at 6 a.m. on May 4. The announcement was made following traditional prayers on the occasion of Basant Panchami in the former Tehri royal court at Narendra Nagar.

In a ceremony marked by age-old customs, royal priest Acharya Krishna Prasad Uniyal presided over the Ganesh Panchang and Chowki pujan to determine the auspicious date for the temple's opening. The event saw the presence of notable figures such as the former Maharaja of Tehri, Manvendra Shah, his family, and religious officials.

This reopening marks a significant moment as it follows the annual closure of the Char Dhams, including Badrinath, after Diwali. Pilgrims, both domestic and international, participate in the six-month-long pilgrimage, drawn by the sanctity of these sacred sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)