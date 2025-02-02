Left Menu

Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh: Medical Vigil in Full Swing

Ahead of Basant Panchami Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj's medical infrastructure remains on high alert following the recent stampede. Massive medical personnel deployment, including a 200-unit blood bank, 60 resident doctors, and 50 ambulances, highlights the government's commitment to ensuring devotees' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has placed the entire medical infrastructure in Prayagraj on high alert as Basant Panchami approaches during the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered all medical personnel to remain vigilant to protect the millions of expected devotees.

In response to a tragic stampede on January 29 that resulted in 30 deaths, preparations have intensified to ensure safety during the large gatherings. Over 1,200 medical personnel have been deployed, and extensive medical infrastructure is ready, including a 200-unit blood bank and 30 CT scan machines.

Additionally, medical teams are on standby, with support from SDRF, NDRF, and police forces. Facilities and accommodations for medical staff have been established to maintain readiness throughout the event, which continues until February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

