Youth Power: Pioneering Rajasthan's Progress

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of Rajasthan declared on Sunday that the state government is striving to realize the dreams of its youth. Addressing the Jaipur Marathon, Sharma underscored the crucial role young people play in driving the state's advancement through faith and dedication.

Sharma identified the pivotal contributions of youth to Rajasthan's ambition of becoming a leading state. He mentioned strides in areas such as education, healthcare, minerals, and tourism as testaments to this progress. Their involvement is indispensable to both regional and national growth, he noted.

He also announced exciting developments like Rajasthan hosting the Khelo India Games next year. Additionally, plans to open Maharana Pratap Sports University and several sports colleges signify a significant step towards nurturing sports talent within the state.

