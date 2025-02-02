Left Menu

Youth Power: Pioneering Rajasthan's Progress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlights the vital role of youth in the state's development. At the Jaipur Marathon, he emphasized their contributions to sectors like education, healthcare, and tourism. Announcements included hosting the Khelo India Games and establishing new sports institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 18:06 IST
Youth Power: Pioneering Rajasthan's Progress
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of Rajasthan declared on Sunday that the state government is striving to realize the dreams of its youth. Addressing the Jaipur Marathon, Sharma underscored the crucial role young people play in driving the state's advancement through faith and dedication.

Sharma identified the pivotal contributions of youth to Rajasthan's ambition of becoming a leading state. He mentioned strides in areas such as education, healthcare, minerals, and tourism as testaments to this progress. Their involvement is indispensable to both regional and national growth, he noted.

He also announced exciting developments like Rajasthan hosting the Khelo India Games next year. Additionally, plans to open Maharana Pratap Sports University and several sports colleges signify a significant step towards nurturing sports talent within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025