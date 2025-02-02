Youth Power: Pioneering Rajasthan's Progress
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlights the vital role of youth in the state's development. At the Jaipur Marathon, he emphasized their contributions to sectors like education, healthcare, and tourism. Announcements included hosting the Khelo India Games and establishing new sports institutions.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of Rajasthan declared on Sunday that the state government is striving to realize the dreams of its youth. Addressing the Jaipur Marathon, Sharma underscored the crucial role young people play in driving the state's advancement through faith and dedication.
Sharma identified the pivotal contributions of youth to Rajasthan's ambition of becoming a leading state. He mentioned strides in areas such as education, healthcare, minerals, and tourism as testaments to this progress. Their involvement is indispensable to both regional and national growth, he noted.
He also announced exciting developments like Rajasthan hosting the Khelo India Games next year. Additionally, plans to open Maharana Pratap Sports University and several sports colleges signify a significant step towards nurturing sports talent within the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Sports & Cinema: India's Film Legacy Shines in London
Countdown to the 38th National Games: A Celebration of Sports and Unity
Sports Highlights: Surprises at the Australian Open and Shocking MLB Moves
Air Quality Concerns Mar Mumbai Marathon Preparations
Indian Cinema and Sports Unite at London Mini-Festival