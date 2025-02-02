Bean-Throwing Bonanza: Japan's Setsubun Festival Invites Fortune

In a vibrant display of culture, hundreds flocked to Tokyo's Zojoji temple, engaging in the traditional 'mame-maki' ritual, a bean-throwing ceremony aimed at warding off evil and inviting luck. This annual event, marking setsubun or the end of winter on Japan's lunar calendar, is celebrated across the country.

Participants dressed in kimonos, including sumo wrestlers and actors, enthusiastically hurled dried soybeans at the crowd, chanting 'Oniwa soto, Fukuwa uchi!' or 'Demons out, fortune in!' Attendees eagerly collected the 'fukumame' packs, reflecting the symbol of vitality and purity in Japanese culture.

Due to rain, the ritual was held indoors, but spirits remained high. Families at home also partake, with elders in demon masks throwing beans and symbolically consuming them for fortune and health. Authorities caution parents to avoid feeding whole beans to young children to prevent choking.

