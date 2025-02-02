Left Menu

Super Bowl Extravaganza: Parties, Celebrities, and Culture

New Orleans hosts major celebrity events leading to Super Bowl Sunday, incorporating vibrant music and food scenes. Highlights include Shaquille O'Neal's 'Shaq's Fun House' and 'The Taste of the NFL.' Events are hosted at Mardi Gras World and the National WWII Museum, showcasing local culture.

Updated: 02-02-2025 19:32 IST
As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, New Orleans prepares for a week filled with celebrity-studded parties that promise to rival the main event. This year's festivities are set to encapsulate the city's lively music and culinary scene, drawing over 100,000 visitors.

A headliner is Shaquille O'Neal's 'Shaq's Fun House,' which will blend the exuberant atmosphere of a carnival with that of a music festival. The event promises performances from Ludacris, DJ John Summit, and DJ Diesel. Shaq assures, 'It's the biggest party of the weekend,' emphasizing its sharp contrast from more corporate gatherings.

Following closely are 'SI the Party' and Guy Fieri's 'Flavortown Tailgate,' featuring stars like Diplo and Flavor Flav. All events are coordinated by Medium Rare at the vibrant Mardi Gras World. Food enthusiasts can indulge at 'The Taste of the NFL' and enjoy performances by Chris Stapleton and Post Malone at The Fillmore.

