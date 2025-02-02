Record Surge in Water Bird Population at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
The population of water birds in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary soared by 50% to nearly 11,000 according to a recent survey. The census on January 18 recorded 80% migratory birds. Pobitora, declared a sanctuary in 1998, harbors the world's densest population of one-horned rhinoceroses and rich biodiversity.
The water bird population in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has witnessed a remarkable increase of more than 50%, rising to almost 11,000 as per the latest survey data released on Sunday.
Ranger Pranjal Baruah attributed this surge to the diversity observed during the recent Asian Water Bird Census, which documented 10,933 birds of 56 species.
''Back in 2024, the count was 7,225,'' Baruah noted. The enumeration, spearheaded by experts on January 18, covered nine beels in the Sanctuary.
