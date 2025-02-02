Left Menu

Record Surge in Water Bird Population at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

The population of water birds in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary soared by 50% to nearly 11,000 according to a recent survey. The census on January 18 recorded 80% migratory birds. Pobitora, declared a sanctuary in 1998, harbors the world's densest population of one-horned rhinoceroses and rich biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morigaon | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:20 IST
Record Surge in Water Bird Population at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
  • Country:
  • India

The water bird population in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has witnessed a remarkable increase of more than 50%, rising to almost 11,000 as per the latest survey data released on Sunday.

Ranger Pranjal Baruah attributed this surge to the diversity observed during the recent Asian Water Bird Census, which documented 10,933 birds of 56 species.

''Back in 2024, the count was 7,225,'' Baruah noted. The enumeration, spearheaded by experts on January 18, covered nine beels in the Sanctuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025