Iranian Activist Arrested After Criticizing Regime at Historic Site

Mehdi Nasiri, an Iranian political activist, was arrested after visiting the tomb of Persian poet Ferdowsi. Nasiri's wife revealed on social media that authorities detained him after security checked a video he recorded criticizing the ruling system. His critiques and recent activities are believed to be reasons for the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Iranian political activist was detained for allegedly criticising the ruling system at a historic site, according to a social media post by his wife. Mehdi Nasiri was taken into custody after visiting the tomb complex of Persian poet Ferdowsi in Mashhad.

Nasiri's wife, Fereshteh Mazinani, said on a Telegram channel that he was arrested following a visit to the tomb, which is rooted in Persian history. She mentioned that he had filmed a video there, discussing both Ferdowsi's impact on the Persian language and condemning the Islamic Republic's governance.

Well-known for prior critiques of Iran's leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Nasiri had been a vocal opponent of Iran's regional interventions and government actions. Despite his arrest, government-controlled media have yet to report on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

