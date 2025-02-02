Iranian Activist Arrested After Criticizing Regime at Historic Site

An Iranian political activist was detained for allegedly criticising the ruling system at a historic site, according to a social media post by his wife. Mehdi Nasiri was taken into custody after visiting the tomb complex of Persian poet Ferdowsi in Mashhad.

Nasiri's wife, Fereshteh Mazinani, said on a Telegram channel that he was arrested following a visit to the tomb, which is rooted in Persian history. She mentioned that he had filmed a video there, discussing both Ferdowsi's impact on the Persian language and condemning the Islamic Republic's governance.

Well-known for prior critiques of Iran's leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Nasiri had been a vocal opponent of Iran's regional interventions and government actions. Despite his arrest, government-controlled media have yet to report on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)