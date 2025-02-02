Unveiled Perspectives: Kota's Cinematic Journey at Chambal Film Festival
The eighth Chambal International Film Festival emphasized promoting film and documentary production in Rajasthan. Held at the UIT auditorium, it showcased 1,104 works from 93 countries. The event aimed to boost local filmmaking and attracted participation from across India and Italy, highlighting Kota's scenic appeal for international productions.
The Chambal International Film Festival concluded its eighth edition in Kota on Saturday, aiming to bolster film production and documentary-making in Rajasthan. The event, held at the UIT auditorium, featured 1,104 short films, documentaries, and animations from 93 countries.
Around 75 filmmakers from India and one from Rome participated, highlighting the festival's role as a platform for filmmakers. Notably showcased was 'Safed', an Italian production emphasizing Kota's landscapes. The festival seeks to attract more global projects to the state.
The event also celebrated the potential of short films and animation, providing career insights and opportunities, and raised awareness on environmental issues through documentaries. Aspiring filmmakers were encouraged to explore the growing demand in multimedia fields.
(With inputs from agencies.)
