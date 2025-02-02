Left Menu

Unveiled Perspectives: Kota's Cinematic Journey at Chambal Film Festival

The eighth Chambal International Film Festival emphasized promoting film and documentary production in Rajasthan. Held at the UIT auditorium, it showcased 1,104 works from 93 countries. The event aimed to boost local filmmaking and attracted participation from across India and Italy, highlighting Kota's scenic appeal for international productions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:33 IST
Unveiled Perspectives: Kota's Cinematic Journey at Chambal Film Festival
  • Country:
  • India

The Chambal International Film Festival concluded its eighth edition in Kota on Saturday, aiming to bolster film production and documentary-making in Rajasthan. The event, held at the UIT auditorium, featured 1,104 short films, documentaries, and animations from 93 countries.

Around 75 filmmakers from India and one from Rome participated, highlighting the festival's role as a platform for filmmakers. Notably showcased was 'Safed', an Italian production emphasizing Kota's landscapes. The festival seeks to attract more global projects to the state.

The event also celebrated the potential of short films and animation, providing career insights and opportunities, and raised awareness on environmental issues through documentaries. Aspiring filmmakers were encouraged to explore the growing demand in multimedia fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025