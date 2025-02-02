Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Media Control: A Threat to Democracy

In a candid dialogue at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced strong criticism regarding the increasing control over the media in India over the past decade.

Tharoor stressed that the ease with which media can be stifled poses a significant threat to democracy, elaborating on the decade-long media challenges the Congress party faced.

He also recounted personal ordeals, including media trials following his wife's death and raised concerns over how press freedom is jeopardized for political gains.

