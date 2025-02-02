Heartfelt Prayers and Blessings on Vasant Panchami

On the occasion of Vasant Panchami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached out to the public through social media, praying for the divine blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

In a heartfelt post on the platform 'X', Adityanath extended his warm congratulations and best wishes to everyone celebrating Basant Panchami. He wished for Maa Saraswati to infuse energy and enthusiasm into the lives of all, expressing his prayers to Maa Veena Vadini. Furthermore, he congratulated the devotees participating in the Maha Kumbh 2025 event at Prayagraj, particularly those who took the sacred Amrit bath in rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

''May Lord Tirtharaj fulfill everyone's wishes and empower our thoughts for global welfare,'' he added. Experts confirmed that the auspicious period for Vasant Panchami began on Sunday, continuing until Monday, offering devotees two days to engage in rituals and seek blessings.

(With inputs from agencies.)