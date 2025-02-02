Left Menu

Heartfelt Prayers and Blessings on Vasant Panchami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes for Vasant Panchami via social media, expressing prayers for the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. He congratulated Maha Kumbh 2025 participants for the Amrit bath. The festival's auspicious period began on Sunday, continuing through Monday, offering devotees time to seek blessings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:16 IST
Heartfelt Prayers and Blessings on Vasant Panchami
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Vasant Panchami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached out to the public through social media, praying for the divine blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

In a heartfelt post on the platform 'X', Adityanath extended his warm congratulations and best wishes to everyone celebrating Basant Panchami. He wished for Maa Saraswati to infuse energy and enthusiasm into the lives of all, expressing his prayers to Maa Veena Vadini. Furthermore, he congratulated the devotees participating in the Maha Kumbh 2025 event at Prayagraj, particularly those who took the sacred Amrit bath in rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

''May Lord Tirtharaj fulfill everyone's wishes and empower our thoughts for global welfare,'' he added. Experts confirmed that the auspicious period for Vasant Panchami began on Sunday, continuing until Monday, offering devotees two days to engage in rituals and seek blessings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025