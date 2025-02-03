Beyonce and Miley Cyrus Shine at Grammys with Historic Country Duo Win

Beyonce and Miley Cyrus made headlines by winning the Grammy Award for best country duo or group performance with their song 'II Most Wanted' from Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' album. This award was part of an early ceremony at the prestigious music awards event.

The ceremony, held in downtown Los Angeles, aims to honor musicians and will include a tribute to the late Quincy Jones, a legendary music producer. Beyonce is also competing for album of the year with 'Cowboy Carter,' an album praised for celebrating Black Americans' legacy in country music.

The music industry awaits the primetime Grammy show, set to feature performances from stars like Billie Eilish and new artist nominees. Beyonce leads the pack with 11 nominations this year, seeking her first album of the year win among fierce competition from artists like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

(With inputs from agencies.)