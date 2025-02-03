Left Menu

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Shine at Grammy Tribute Amid California Wildfires

The 67th Grammy Awards featured a heartfelt performance by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, paying tribute to Southern California wildfire victims. The event highlighted Grammy's support for recovery efforts and celebrated historic wins, including Beyoncé's groundbreaking achievement in the country music category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:21 IST
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Shine at Grammy Tribute Amid California Wildfires
Singers Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars (Image source: X/Lady Gaga). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards witnessed a poignant highlight as musical icons Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars took the stage to perform a moving tribute dedicated to those impacted by the recent wildfires in Southern California. Their rendition of 'California Dreamin'' by The Mamas & The Papas resonated in the Crypto.com Arena, striking a chord with audiences.

The wildfires, which ignited earlier this month, have wreaked havoc, claiming at least 25 lives and displacing over 105,000 residents. Mirroring this devastation, the Grammy Awards pledged to support recovery initiatives, reported Variety. On a brighter note, Sabrina Carpenter celebrated winning her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Short n' Sweet,' while Chappell Roan seized the Best New Artist accolade, using the platform to critique artist treatment within record labels.

In a historic moment, Beyoncé shattered barriers as the first Black woman in half a century to secure a Grammy in the country music category. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the prestigious event aired live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, with streaming options available for global and Indian audiences on platforms like YouTube and Disney Plus Hotstar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025