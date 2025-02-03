Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Shine at Grammy Tribute Amid California Wildfires

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards witnessed a poignant highlight as musical icons Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars took the stage to perform a moving tribute dedicated to those impacted by the recent wildfires in Southern California. Their rendition of 'California Dreamin'' by The Mamas & The Papas resonated in the Crypto.com Arena, striking a chord with audiences.

The wildfires, which ignited earlier this month, have wreaked havoc, claiming at least 25 lives and displacing over 105,000 residents. Mirroring this devastation, the Grammy Awards pledged to support recovery initiatives, reported Variety. On a brighter note, Sabrina Carpenter celebrated winning her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Short n' Sweet,' while Chappell Roan seized the Best New Artist accolade, using the platform to critique artist treatment within record labels.

In a historic moment, Beyoncé shattered barriers as the first Black woman in half a century to secure a Grammy in the country music category. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the prestigious event aired live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, with streaming options available for global and Indian audiences on platforms like YouTube and Disney Plus Hotstar.

