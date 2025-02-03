Left Menu

Mystique of Naga Sadhus: A Glimpse into the Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh's Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami highlighted the captivating presence of Naga sadhus. Known for their renunciation and traditional rituals, these ascetics amazed onlookers with their weapon skills, unique appearance, and enthusiastic interactions at the sacred event, which also saw significant participation from female sanyasis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Naga sadhus stole the limelight during the Maha Kumbh's third grand 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, enthralling a vast congregation of devotees with their unique rituals and eye-catching appearance.

Covered in ash, they symbolized a life of complete renunciation as they led Akharas in the sacred bathing ritual. Their adept handling of weapons, including spears, swords, and tridents, coupled with the hypnotic beats of 'damru', captured everyone's attention.

Barefoot or horseback, some sadhus wore garlands and carried tridents, immersing themselves fully in the event. Enthusiastic to engage with the media and followers, they allowed an up-close view of their traditions. Female sanyasis, donning saffron unstitched garments, reinforced the profound spirituality, having performed 'Pind Daan' for ultimate detachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

