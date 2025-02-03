East Asian Star Barbie Hsu Passes Away at 48

Barbie Hsu, the beloved Taiwanese actress known across East Asia for her role in the 2001 television drama 'Meteor Garden', has passed away at the age of 48 due to influenza. The announcement was made by her sister, Dee Hsu, on Monday.

Hsu, popularly referred to as 'Big S', was on a family holiday in Japan at the time of her passing. News of her death quickly became the most searched topic on China's Weibo microblogging platform.

In a statement, Dee Hsu expressed deep sadness at the loss of her sister, adding, "My dearest and most kindhearted sister Barbie Hsu died of influenza-induced pneumonia and unfortunately left us." Barbie Hsu first rose to prominence as part of the pop group S.O.S and solidified her fame with her leading role in 'Meteor Garden'. She is survived by her two children and her husband, Korean rapper Koo Jun-yup.

(With inputs from agencies.)